Positive mindset necessary for implementation of new ideas such as LRT, says Fatimah

KUCHING: With more positive feedback from the people, the proposed light rail transit (LRT) project will soon become a reality, says Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Child Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She asserted that the people’s acceptance of new and innovative ideas were important in order for the state government to implement it.

She said when the idea was first introduced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, people were not ready to accept the idea as it was still new to them.

“Much like the digital economy, such an idea was foreign to us. Now, the people have understood the whole idea, thus the feedback we received regarding its implementation is now positive.

“The same can be said to this LRT project as the need for it is there. The shape or the model can also be suited according to the context as well as our conditions here in the state.

“The important thing is the public’s acceptance of something that is innovative and new. If the people are ready, it would be much easier for the state government to implement it,” Fatimah said when met by reporters in her office after a press conference on the National Day celebration at Bangunan Baitulmakmur, Petra Jaya here today.

With the implementation of the LRT project, the Dalat assemblywoman opined that Sarawak will not be left out in terms of infrastructure development.

“We want to see Sarawak as well as Kuching moving forward much like other well-developed states and cities in the country,” she added.

During the press conference held earlier, she announced that this year’s state-level National Day celebration will take place in Sarikei on Aug 31.

Themed ‘Sayangi Malaysiaku’, an estimated 600 participants are expected to attend the celebration which will include, among others, community leaders, NGOs and monthly welfare aid recipients.

Among the local talents scheduled to perform at the event will be a multi-ethnic group of dancers from SMK Bandar Bintangor.

Dignitaries expected to attend the event are Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Ragad Kurdi Taib, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.