Public urged to be on the lookout for baritone saxophone stolen from award-winning St Joseph’s School Marching Band

KUCHING: The public is urged to be on the lookout for a used Yamaha Baritone Saxophone for sale online and elsewhere after one was stolen from the St Joseph’s School Marching Band.

The musical instrument was stolen during a house break-in Matang Jaya on Thursday afternoon.

It was at a band member’s house who was using it when the incident occurred.

Aside from the instrument, other items stolen include a Proton Wira, gold jewelry, passport, laptop and bags. A police report was lodged the same evening.

The instrument’s case has a Manchester United football club logo sticker roughly the size of a palm. The instrument bears the serial no. 039340.

The band is urging anyone who finds it to contact 012-8498293 (Mr Johnny), 012-8997887 (Mr Anthony) or 016-8718332 (Terrance).

The St Joseph’s School Marching Band shot to fame recently when it won gold and a second-place ranking at the Rasteder Musiktage (Rastede Music Days) competition in Germany. The baritone saxophone that was stolen was also used during the competition.