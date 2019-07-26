Quick-thinking of longhouse residents save it from total destruction in fire

MIRI: The Long Ikang longhouse located in Baram here was saved from being razed to the ground thanks to the swift action by its residents and villagers after it caught fire earlier today.

Using nine fire extinguishers, the residents managed to extinguish the flames before it spread to the rest of the longhouse, possibly leaving over a thousand of its residents homeless.

Zone 6 Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong said they received a report on the incident from one of the longhouse residents who was in Miri via WhatsApp at around 9.15am.

Four firefighters from Marudi Fire and Rescue Station led by Zone 6 Assistant Fire Superintendent Maureen Sim were deployed to the scene.

“The fire is believed to have started around 12am when residents were grilling fish at one of the woodfire kitchens in the longhouse.

“Thanks to the efficiency and quick action of the villagers, the fire was fully extinguished using nine fire extinguishers and a water source at 2.30am,” said Law, adding that the firefighters were still on their way to the longhouse located some five hours away from the fire station when they received the good news.

Law said the incident involved three kitchens located in the 74-door longhouse.

“No casualties or injuries were reported.

“Losses have yet to be ascertained,” he added.