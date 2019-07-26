RTD cracks Facebook users up with rear view of speeding motorcyclist

KUCHING: The Road Transport Department isn’t exactly known for having a sense of humour but all that will change today after it posted a well-intended message on Facebook that gave netizens quite a sight to behold.

It said in the post – aimed at motorists who have been issued summonses – that besides abiding by the speed limit, it was important to also have manners on the road.

Under the message was the picture taken by one of the department’s traffic cameras, which shows a man crouched over a motorcycle with his bottom sticking out of his trousers.

The department said tongue-in-cheek that if the motorcyclist was too embarrassed to pay the fine at its counter personally, he can do so online.

“Nanti nak bayar saman, terasa malu & segan di kaunter (Later when paying summons, feel shy and embarrassed at the counter). #gocashlesschallengeJPJ,” it said.

In an hour, the post had generated more than 2,000 shares and plenty more reactions and comments.