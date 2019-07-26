Sabah rights: PM to announce – CM

KOTA KINABALU: Certain matters have already been agreed upon between the state and federal government regarding Sabah’s rights, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Shafie said he will leave it to the Prime Minister to make any announcement under the latter’s discretion on the positive development of the discussions.

“There are a lot of things that we have already discussed there, but I leave it to the Prime Minister to make the announcement on what we have already agreed,” he told the media after officiating at the Sabah State Library Tanjung Aru Branch launch here yesterday.

“There are certain things that we have already agreed upon. I think some of it have yet to brought to the cabinet for the federal cabinet approval and attention, which, in principle, we have already agreed.

“There are some concurrent issues, but I don’t want to spell it out here what we have discussed there.

“We are progressing quite well, I must say that. Not to say what we want, everything can be realized within a short period of time

“It will take time for us to look into all the nitty gritty part of it because there are a lot of things that we need to refine.

“For example, the 40% that we mentioned, but we need to know the figure, and which particular sector that the federal government has collected, coming out from the state of Sabah.

“Whatever collection coming out of Sabah, 40% must be due to Sabah,” Shafie explained when asked about the recent outcome of a meeting held with the federal side.