Stop feeding stray dogs, urges DCM as noble deed compromises Sarawak’s anti-rabies operation

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has today instructed the authorities to look into the possibility of taking action against people who feed stray dogs in public places.

He wanted the police, Sarawak Veterinary Services Department and local councils to find out if there are laws that could be used to take action against these people, he said after chairing a State Disaster Management Committee meeting this morning.

“We are not against such noble deeds but now with the outbreak we should stop feeding them otherwise our operation will be compromised,” he said, following claims that people had fed stray dogs at Reservoir Park where seven people were bitten earlier this week.

Uggah also pointed out that a previous rabies fatality had involved a 27-year-old man who had adopted two puppies from an organisation and was subsequently bitten by one of them.

The victim did not realise the gravity of his situation nor did he sought the recommended treatment until it was too late, he revealed.

As such, Uggah urged people who had been bitten not only by dogs, but by cats or monkeys to wash their wounds under running water for at least 10 minutes, and proceed immediately to the hospital where they would be referred to the Post Dog Bites Clinic for further treatment.

“After office hours the advice is to approach the Emergency Unit of the hospital. The officer on duty there will know want to do for treatment,” he said.

He again called on owners to get their pet dogs and cats vaccinated.

He said those who wanted to buy puppies must find out where they came from or whether they had been vaccinated and when the vaccination was made.