Switzerland remains the world’s most innovative country

KUCHING: Switzerland retained its position as the world’s most-innovative country followed by Sweden, the US, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom (UK), according to the 2019 edition of the Global Innovation Index (GII).

Switzerland tops the GII for the ninth consecutive year.

Its solid strong performance translates to excellent innovation outcomes including patent applications, IP receipts and high-tech manufacturing products.

Now in its 12th edition, the GII is a global benchmark that helps policy makers better understand how to stimulate and measure innovative activity, a main driver of economic and social development.

The GII 2019 ranks 129 economies (Annex 1) based on 80 indicators, from traditional measurements like research and development investments and international patent and trademark applications to newer indicators including mobile-phone app creation and high-tech exports.

The GII 2019 also looks at the economic context: Despite signs of slowing economic growth, innovation continues to blossom, particularly in Asia, but pressures are looming from trade disruptions and protectionism.

Sound government planning for innovation is critical for success, the report showed.

“The GII shows us that countries that prioritize innovation in their policies have seen significant increases in their rankings,” said WIPO Director General Francis Gurry.

“The rise in the GII by economic powerhouses like China and India have transformed the geography of innovation and this reflects deliberate policy action to promote innovation,” said WIPO Director General Francis Gurry.

For the first time, the GII launch is being hosted by the Government of India, which uses the GII in creative ways to strengthen its policy framework for innovation at both the national and regional levels.

“The 2019 launch of the Global Innovation Index in India is a significant event and a recognition of the Government of India’s commitment to innovation in recent years,” said Minister of Commerce and Industry & Railways Piyush Goyal.

He added: “The GII is a useful tool for governments to map out their strategies to foster innovation. The Government of India compliments the World Intellectual Property Organization for its efforts in this direction.”

Mr. Gurry thanked the Government of India for hosting the global launch of the GII.

“India’s high-level focus on using innovation to foster economic development makes the country an ideal location for the GII 2019 launch,” Gurry said.

Most top science and technology clusters are in the US, China, and Germany, whlie Brazil, India, Iran, the Russian Federation, and Turkey also feature in the top 100 list.

The top five clusters: Tokyo-Yokohama (Japan); Shenzhen-Hong Kong, China (China); Seoul (Republic of Korea); Beijing (China); San Jose-San Francisco (US).

“While the Global Innovation Index ranks economies according to their innovation capacity and performance, it also provides valuable insights into the dynamics of global innovation: It highlights economies that excel in innovation and those that are more successful in translating investments in innovation inputs into innovation outputs.

Lessons from these innovation leaders provide useful guidance on innovation policy for others,” said Soumitra Dutta, Former Dean and Professor of Management at Cornell University, a GII co-publisher.

China continues its upward rise in the GII and firmly establishes itself as a world innovation leader.

It maintains its first place in quality of innovation among middle-income economies for the seventh consecutive year and achieves top ranks in patents, industrial designs and trademarks by origin, as well as high-technology and creative goods exports.

With 18 of the top 100 science and technology clusters, China is second only to the US in this measurement.

The Republic of Korea gains one position from last year, moving closer to the top 10.

It becomes world leader in human capital and research, maintaining high ranks in most R&D-related indicators, as well as tertiary enrolment and number of researchers.

Republic of Korea keeps its first spot in the world in national patent applications, industrial designs, and high-technology exports, relative to gross domestic product (GDP).