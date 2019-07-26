Teenager sent to Henry Gurney School for raping girl he met on Facebook

KUCHING: The Magistrate’s Court today ordered a 15-year-old boy to be sent to the Henry Gurney School in Puncak Borneo after he pleaded guilty to raping and impregnating a 17-old-girl he met on Facebook.

Magistrate Syukri Mokhtar has ordered the teenager to stay in the reform school until he is 20 years old.

His parents or guardians were also ordered to visit him once every two weeks for the duration of his time in the school.

On June 10, the accused had pleaded guilty to raping the girl he had met on Facebook at a house in Jalan Matang Jaya in January this year.

He was arrested on May 4.