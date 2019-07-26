Teleport, Triple i Logistics sign MoU for Thailand venture

KUCHING: Teleport, the re-branded digital cargo and logistics platform of AirAsia, and Triple i Logistics signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) yesterday to establish a joint venture with Triple i to integrate cargo capacity in Thailand for AirAsia Thailand and AirAsia X Thailand by January 1, 2020.

The memorandum was signed by Teleport chief executive officer (CEO) Pete Chareonwongsak and Triple i Logistics CEO Tipp Dala, alongside AirAsia Thailand and AirAsia X Thailand as potential customers to the joint venture.

Teleport is on a mission to move goods and e-commerce seamlessly throughout Southeast Asia, taking full advantage of AirAsia’s network of more than 100 cities and 10,000 weekly flights across Asia Pacific.

The integration of AirAsia Thailand and AirAsia X Thailand belly space completes Teleport’s first milestone to bring all AirAsia group airlines together as one.

Chareonwongsak said, “We have the widest and strongest network in Asia, covering 35 of the region’s top 50 cities. With our infrastructure, we intend to open this to both individuals and companies, enabling them to transport anything they want both quickly and painlessly.

“We would like to thank AirAsia and the Triple i team for placing trust in our strategy to transform the e-commerce logistics industry in Southeast Asia. It’s with this shared vision, our technology and the combination of Triple i’s local experience that we will ultimately make magic happen in Thailand.”

On this move, Triple i Group’s Dalal said, “Triple i has earned the trust to manage air cargo services on behalf of AirAsia Thailand and AirAsia X Thailand for 10 years.

“The airline’s network has grown to more than 2,200 weekly flights across seven hubs, including from Don Mueang International Airport, its main hub in Thailand.

“AirAsia and Teleport both share Triple i’s vision to develop and grow demand for air cargo services, a sector which is constantly evolving, especially when it comes to e-commerce.

“Through this joint venture, we will be able to create new and innovative logistics solutions, combining the strengths and expertise of all partners.

AirAsia Thailand Executive Chairman Tassapon Bijleveld said, “We have trusted Triple i Logistics for almost a decade. Today’s collaboration signifies our continued commitment to what the team has built here in Thailand, as well as a partnership with Teleport, AirAsia’s logistics platform. The collaboration with Teleport will help to create more opportunities for customers, especially regional freight forwarders and SMEs, to take full advantage of our belly space and our unrivalled network.”

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as RedCargo Logistics, Teleport Commerce Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AirAsia Group Berhad, building out the cargo and logistics ambitions for AirAsia.

Triple i Logistics Plc, a Total Logistics Integrator with 27 years of experience in the international forwarding and logistics industry.