Tolerance fosters racial harmony, says Wong

SIBU: Ethnic groups in Sarawak are able to live in peace and harmony because they are very willing to accept their cultural differences and learn from one another, says Second Finance Minister and Minister of International Trade and E-commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

“This is something worth treasuring and all of us ought to preserve such understanding as it will go a long way to establish a good political and social environment in the state.”

He was speaking Wednesday night at the opening of the Cultural Exchange Night which saw the presentation of cultural dances by the various ethnic groups at the Sibu Town Square.

“Share with other races what we have, respect their cultures and practices and this will help create better understanding among the people from the various ethnic groups,” he said.