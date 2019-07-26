UMS launches its eco-campus visitors info centre

KOTA KINABALU: Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) launched its UMS Eco-campus visitors information centre (EVIC) new facilities and services yesterday.

UMS Board of directors’ chairman, Datuk K.Y. Mustafa said that UMS had been receiving on average of between 800 and 1,000 international tourists daily.

International tourists had been flocking to the university since two years ago to visit places such as the UMS Mosque also known as the pink mosque, the UMS Medical Museum and Chancellery Museum as well as the aquarium and marine museum, he said.

He explained that the new facilities and services launch was another milestone for the university’s tourism business.

“With the advancement of technology, it is an excellent initiative to develop mobile application to be used by visitors for easy access to the tourism information during their tour in UMS.

“We hope that the additional facilities such as the new buggy ride, new substation and even new places of attraction will help to boost the tourism experience and made it a valuable one for our visitors,” he said.

“Visitors will bring home their sweet memories and experiences to share with their families and friends. This will generate an everlasting buzz about Sabah and UMS — publicity that no amount of money can buy. In turn, it attracts more of the kind of visitors who cherish he nature and education that UMS has to offer.”

He also said that UMS was committed to be a renown university of excellence in teaching and research, with an ECO Campus that incorporates equal priority to environmental preservation and consideration in its planning and activities.

“The university remains and will continue to be innovative, relevant and care towards sustainable development whch will address local, national and global environmental challenges in collaboration with stakeholders while at the same time promote itself as one of the tourism hotspots in Sabah,” he said.

Also present was UMS vice chancellor, Professor Datuk Dr Kamarudin D. Mudin.