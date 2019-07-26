Yong starts internship at Tourism Ministry after Abdul Karim’s challenge

KUCHING: Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong has started her first day of internship with the Sarawak Ministry of Tourism here today.

On her first day, Yong was placed at the Sarawak Tourism Board office to understand the roles and functions played by the tourism board besides the promotions events and challenges faced.

During the last State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting in May, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah challenged Yong to intern at the Ministry of Tourism for six months to better understand the workings of the ministry, which Yong accepted.

It was understood that Yong arrived at STB office, Jalan McDougal here today at about 9am and it was her first time stepping into the office.

“The briefing was meant for me to better understand the challenges and promotion campaigns organised to drive local tourism,” said Yong, who declined to comment too much on her internship with the ministry.

The ministry intends to keep Yong’s internship with them a low-profile affair.

According to local news outlets, the Democratic Action Party lawmaker will be interning at the Sarawak Tourism Board, Sarawak Conference Bureau and Sarawak Art Council, among other departments.

Abdul Karim shared with reporters during the 13th Asia Pacific Orchid Conference (Apoc13) that Yong might even join the ministry’s overseas tourism promotion activities in the future.