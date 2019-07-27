483 police reports lodged over Fb post insulting Prophet Muhammad

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have received 483 reports so far over a Facebook post insulting Prophet Muhammad made by the account owner by the name of Wendy Loong.

Bukit Aman head of corporate communications Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said the post was made by the account owner in the closed group called ‘Kiub Batu Itu Berhala’.

“The post, however, has been deleted and we are now seeking the help of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia (MCMC) to identify and track down the account owner by the name of Wendy Loong for further action,” she said in a statement here tonight. – Bernama