RM970,200 worth of smuggled cigarettes seized

KUCHING: The Sarawak General Operations Force (GOP) has made its biggest ever seizure of illicit cigarettes worth RM970,200 (including tax) in the state so far this year.

GOP commander SAC Dato Khaw Kok Chin revealed that the raid was carried out at a premise next to a lorry workshop in Kota Samarahan at around 3pm on July 26.

“A total of 5,790 cartons of cigarettes were found at the premise. During the raid, a 39-year-old man was also apprehended after failing to produce the relevant documents for the cigarettes,” Khaw told a press conference at their headquarters here today.

In a separate raid, GOP Miri raided a house in Limbang and found alcoholic drinks of different brands and illicit cigarettes worth RM172,274 inside.

A 49-year-old female suspect was detained after failing to produce documents for the illicit items.

Both cases have been handed over to the police for further investigation.