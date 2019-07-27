Abang Johari: Kuching Festival Fair a boon to tourism sector

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is confident that the annual Kuching Festival Fair is able to increase tourist arrivals to the state.

“As this year is Visit Sarawak Year, I am confident that this fair will help increase the number of tourist arrivals from within and outside the country to come to Sarawak,” he said in his speech, which was read by Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian at the opening ceremony of Kuching Festival Fair 2019 on Friday night.

Abang Johari noted that as the tourism sector was one of the most important sectors in the country, it was necessary for all to cooperate to ensure this sector continues to thrive.

He pointed out that when tourist numbers increased, it indirectly boosts employment among the people of Sarawak, especially those in small and medium industries.

“There will be high demand for handicrafts and food from local businesses and foreign tourists.

“An indirect effect when the tourism sector is doing well would be a lower unemployment rate among the locals. As we can see at Kuching Festival Fair here, there are many stalls operated by young people,” he reasoned.

The annual event is also held to commemorate Kuching being inaugurated as a city 31 years ago, with this year’s theme being ‘Happy Kuching’.

“Throughout the years MBKS has been trying hard to preserve a friendship among Kuchingites by organising different activities and healthy celebrations such as Kuching Festival Fair, Healthy City Campaign and so on.

“However, it is not an easy task to muster a strong relationship with Kuchingites with such diverse cultures, religions and creeds. In this respect, tolerance, mutual understanding and strong collaboration are indispensable,” he said.

Abang Johari explained that Kuching Festival Fair started humbly at Reservoir Park with about eight to ten stalls in the 1980s, to overwhelming response.

After a few years and due to its popularity, its scope was gradually expanded to cover other activities besides food stalls. As a result, a larger site was required, and so the fair was shifted to Dewan Masyarakat, he said.

“It may now look like this place has become congested, despite efforts made to enlarge the area recently.

“I was told that some 40,000 people visited the fair on the first night last year. During last year’s fair, the total number of visitors was close to 920,000. In terms of size, this fair can be rated as one of the largest official open-air functions to be held annually in Kuching,” he said.

Kuching Festival Fair 2019 consists of 281 food stalls selling international and local delicacies, 11 trade fair stalls, a garden corner and a large stage for nightly performances non-stop for 24 nights.

Also present were MBKS deputy mayor Hilmi Othman representing Mayor Dato James Chan, Consul General of The People’s Republic of China in Kuching Cheng Guang Zhong, and other invited guests.