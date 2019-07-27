Baru Bian: PKR Sarawak pledges support to Anwar, Azmin as party leaders

KUCHING: PKR Sarawak has issued a declaration of support to both party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to lead the party.

Its chairman Baru Bian said this in a statement tonight that this was PKR Sarawak’s stand in light of the many declarations that have been signed and are still being signed to support Anwar as the president of the party.

Coincidentally, the statement was issued on the eve of Anwar’s visit to Kuching tomorrow (July 28) for the Harapan Sarawak Baru dinner followed by a closed door meeting with the PKR Sarawak state leadership council (MPN).

“We support the president and deputy president to lead the party as they were duly elected by the members of the party. Party elections are not due till 2021 and there are no challenges for any positions in the party currently.

“As party members, we stand behind the president, the deputy president, the Central Leadership Council (MPP), and all duly elected leaders of Keadilan (PKR),” said Baru, who is also Selangau MP and Works Minister.

“It is time to close ranks and focus on our next mission, which is to win the Sarawak State Election which will be held in two years,” he added.

He also said PKR Sarawak condemns gutter politics in any form, as those who resort to these deplorable tactics betray their lack of maturity, intelligence and integrity.

“Now that the government has lowered the voting age to 18, and we are trying to encourage the younger generation to take an interest in the governance of this nation, politicians need to set good examples and become worthy role models for them.

“We urge our party leaders and members to rise above the fray and to focus our time and efforts on addressing the issues that require our attention,” said Baru, who is also PKR Lawas divisional chief.

The statement was said to have the support of 21 other divisional chiefs – namely those of Saratok, Petrajaya, Baram, Puncak Borneo, Lubok Antu, Stampin, Betong, Sibu, Kanowit, Tanjung Manis, Bandar Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Bintulu, Hulu Rajang, Serian, Batang Lupar, Kapit, Selangau, Mas Gading, Lanang and Sri Aman, with the inclusion of Baru (Lawas) bringing the total to 22.

Among the notable divisional chiefs are Saratok division chief Ali Biju, who is also PKR vice president and Saratok MP, Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin who is also PKR Sarawak vice chairman and Puncak Borneo MP, as well as Stampin division chief See Chee How who is also PKR Sarawak election director and Batu Lintang assemblyman.

There are 30 PKR divisions in Sarawak. The divisional chiefs not supporting the statement include Julau and Miri, which are headed by Julau MP Larry Sng and Miri MP Dr Michael Teo.