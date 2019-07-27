Dev Kumar is Sarawak’s new deputy police commissioner

KUCHING: The new Deputy Police Commissioner of Sarawak, Datuk Dev Kumar M.M. Sree has set his sights on improving the delivery services of the police force.

Speaking to reporters after the handover of duties at Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters here yesterday, Dev said he would try to overcome the challenges that they were facing in an evolving era, and also to improve the integrity of the force.

‘I will try my very best to give the best services to the people of Sarawak,’ said Dev, who is no stranger to Sarawak for he was an investigating officer (IO) at the central police station here from 1982 to 1989, after having completed his police training in Pulapol Kuala Lumpur.

After that, he was transferred to Peninsular Malaysia, and was back again in Sarawak as its Criminal Investigations Department (CID) head from 2015 to 2018.

Just after the 14th general election, Dev was promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and reported for duty as Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department deputy director of operations on May 14 last year.

“This is my third time serving in Sarawak, and I am thankful to the force for having the trust in me to serve as Sarawak deputy police commissioner,” said Dev.

With the support and commitment from the police headquarters here, Dev said he was confident that he would be able to shoulder the responsibility as Sarawak’s second top cop.

He takes over from Dato Pahlawan Mohd Dzuraidi Ibrahim, who reported for duty as Bukit Aman CID Forensics/Databank/DNA/Strategic Planning deputy director on July 25.

In his outgoing speech, Dzuraidi thanked Sarawak police headquarters for their support during his tenure here, which commenced in July 2017.

“It is a great honour to serve in Sarawak, but it is sad to leave Sarawak because the police force here have shaped me to become a more knowledgeable and an experienced officer,” said Dzuraidi.

He also said Sarawak police were lucky to have Dev as the deputy police commissioner due to his vast experience in policing matters.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Azman Yusof, who witnessed the ceremony, described both Dev and Dzuraidi as ‘great officers in the force’.