Going digital: Kuching Festival Fair 2019 kicks off with stalls accepting SarawakPay, online registration

KUCHING: In line with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s aspirations, Kuching City South Council (MBKS) has incorporated customised online registration for Kuching Festival Fair 2019 activities.

“This not only improves efficiency and eliminates unnecessary paperwork, but also maximises participation and improves marketing capabilities, while allowing participants to sign up when and where it is most convenient for them from the iPeople mobile app,” said Mayor Dato James Chan Khay Syn in his speech read by deputy mayor Hilmi Othman during the official launch of Kuching Festival Fair 2019 Friday night.

He also added that SarawakPay was also widely used at Kuching Festival Fair stalls, increasing convenience for people who prefer to go cashless when purchasing food and products.

The theme of this year’s Festival Fair celebration is ‘Happy Kuching’.

“Kuching Festival means people and it is not easy to plan but MBKS, with its lean management and team of councillors, have managed to put all the activities planned in place for people to enjoy.

“MBKS focuses on Kuching Festival as an activity to give a chance for the development of youths and anyone (who wants to) display their entrepreneurship for 24 nights,” he said.

Chan believed that Kuching Festival was already well-known in this region as it has made a name for itself.

“People from Singapore, West Malaysia, Indonesia and (others) have booked tickets to come to visit Kuching just to attend the festival.

“Many repeat visitors have cited good food as one of their positive experiences and part of their treasured memories of Kuching City. The food fair is like a gourmet paradise, where one can try and taste local delights as well as international cuisine,” he said.

The three-week long event was launched by Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, representing Abang Johari.

After the opening ceremony, there was a fireworks display and various stage performances including those by performers and artistes from Guro City of South Korea, Zhenjiang and Quanzhou of People’s Republic of China and Asuke of Japan.

There are nearly 300 stalls this year, selling a variety of delicacies and trade products. The opening night saw a very encouraging crowd making their way to the venue, all looking to satisfy their tastebuds.

The festival will be held until Aug 16.