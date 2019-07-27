LEGO Malaysia opens first store in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: LEGO Malaysia has opened its first certified store in East Malaysia to provide opportunities for children, parents and fans of all ages to explore the many joys that LEGO has to offer.

Located at the Imago Shopping Mall, the store is managed by ALJ Distributors Sdn Bhd.

“LEGO is committed to the development of a child’s creativity and imagination. It is our mission to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through creative free play and the wide variety of our product,” said LEGO Malaysia and Singapore general manager Cesar Ridruejo to reporters after the opening of the store here, yesterday.

He said there are currently 11 LEGO stores in the country, and the company plans to open more stores in Malaysia.

Ridruejo said Sabah was chosen as the location for LEGO’s first certified store in East Malaysia due to the demand from LEGO fans, adding that the state was also a favourite destination among tourists. — Bernama