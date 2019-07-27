Malaysians eagerly awaiting installation of King

KUALA LUMPUR: Since the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah took his oath of office as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31, the King’s virtues of humility, moderation and compassion has touched the hearts and minds of the people, thus making him a well-loved king.

Sultan Abdullah, who will be installed as Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 30 at Istana Negara here, will officially assume the duties for a five-year reign.

For people from all walks of life, the coronation ceremony is the most-waited historical event as the new King has brought so much pride to the people by putting them first before everything else, and they hope to see Sultan Abdullah continue to serve the rakyat (people) with utmost dedication, fairly and justly.

A Pahang resident, Muzaman Abd Kadir, 36, expressed his pride at having the opportunity to witness the Sultan of Pahang ascending the throne as Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“During my lifetime, I have witnessed many installations ceremonies (for Royalty), but this one is more special because Sultan Pahang (Sultan Abdullah) is being installed as the king,” said the customer service officer who works with a telecommunications company, here.

Sharing similar excitement, 49-year-old Esham Shul Md Din plans to bring his family to visit Istana Negara this Tuesday since it has been declared a public holiday by the Federal Government in conjunction with the installation of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Besides watching the ceremony at home, I plan to bring my kids to visit Istana Negara. In fact, we have decided to visit the Pameran Raja Kita (Our King’s Exhibition) at the Royal Museum next week,” he added.

Sultan Abdullah, 59, was proclaimed as the sixth Sultan of Pahang, succeeding his late father Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, on Jan 15 and was elected as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong by the Conference of Rulers on Jan 24.

In KUANTAN, Hashimah Mat Ali, 40, who is Sultan Abdullah’s former nanny shared the joy and happiness, describing His Majesty as holding a special place in the hearts of the people because of the caring nature inherited from his late father.

“Now, all Malaysians can get know the noble qualities of His Majesty that the Pahang people have known for a long time, and we are lucky to have a Sultan who is very responsible,” she told Bernama here today.

For self-employed Asmayudim Uyub, 42, he described Sultan Abdullah as a King who had a good standing with the rakyat and was always ready to lend a helping hand to disaster or distress victims.

“Paired with Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, who is widely regarded as a compassionate and caring Queen, makes the royal couple even more special,” he said with admiration.

A private employee, Yong Siew Meng, 43, from Sungai Lembing, Kuantan is confident that Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah will be the best monarchs, to ensure the country’s harmonious state is maintained and the economy with the administration so as the rakyat can enjoy a better life.

In JOHOR BAHRU, the birthplace of Tunku Azizah, a convenience store staff, C.Chamundiswary said that she hoped the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s installation would open the hearts and minds of Malaysians to work together to maintain harmony in the country.

“Firstly, my congratulations on the installation of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri, and I wish both Your Majesties will continue to care and unite the people from various races and religions so that everyone can live in peace and prosperity,” she added.

Sharing similar sentiments, a Universiti Teknologi Mara (UITM) student, Nurul Izati Ab. Rahman, is also hoping that unity among the people further strengthens.

“After this, I hope society is more united by taking into account the King’s qualities of humbleness, down-to-earth and caring nature for the people,” said the third-year student in Business Administration.

Ahmad Sobri Muzammil Hussain said he is praying for the good health and well-being of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“My heartiest congratulations to Duli Yang Maha Mulia Sultan Abdullah on his installation as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, to be always blessed with good health to lead Malaysia to become an even more peaceful and prosperous nation,” said the Ukulele music teacher from Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Mahkota Felda Aping Timur, Kota Tinggi.

A boutique owner, Daeng Hamizah Abd Aziz also congratulated the King, saying that she hoped that Malaysia will be more prosperous and advanced in the future.

“I hope Your Majesty will always ensure and prioritise the safety, peace, and welfare of the people in Malaysia. Hopefully, Malaysia’s economy will improve and grow and pave the way for the nation to become a developed nation in the next few years,” she said. – Bernama