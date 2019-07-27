New Siburan health clinic to be operational by Dec 2021

KUCHING: Once operational the new Siburan Health Clinic will be a great relief to the community in the surrounding area, says Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin.

He said, with the growing population in the area, the new clinic was what people have been waiting for 16 years.

“I think it will be a great relief to the community surrounding this area because the current clinic located in Siburan Town is actually taking between 200 and 300 patients per day.

“Aside from congestion, the clinic building is also already dilapidated and that is why I see the importance of having new clinic to cater for the community in the area,” he told a press conference after the earth breaking ceremony by the Deputy Minister of Health Dr Lee Boon Chye here yesterday.

The MP thanked the Pakatan Harapan federal government for making the dream of the people in his constituency a reality.

Willie also thanked Dr Lee, saying he had been bugging the deputy minister in parliament to proceed with the proposed project.

He also thanked the community for their patience.

Earlier, Dr Lee said the proposed Siburan Health Clinic Type 3 project, which cost about RM28.7 million, is scheduled for completion within 30 months, by Dec 2021.

He added that the clinic will probably be able to accommodate up to 500 patients per day when it is completed.

A Type 3 Health Clinic is defined as one with around 300 to 500 patient attendances per day. Managed by medical officers, it provides general out-patient, maternal and child, dental and rehabilitation care. It would also have laboratory and radiological services.

The proposal to build a new and bigger clinic in Siburan was first announced by former Health Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai when he made a working visit to the Siburan rural clinic on 13th April 2011.

The former Health Minister also promised and reaffirmed that a new, bigger and modern clinic for Siburan at a cost of RM22 million will be built and promised it would be ready by 2016.

On 25th April 2016, another former Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramanian made the same promises that a health clinic would be built in Siburan.

Apparently, both pledges by the former government never materialised.