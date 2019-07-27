Police extend remand for 28-year-old suspect in luggage murder case

KUCHING: The Bau Magistrate’s Court has extended the remand order for a 28-year-old man who was arrested following the discovery of a dead body inside a locked piece of luggage underneath a bridge at Kampung Pangkalan Baik, Bau on July 19.

Bau District police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the remand has been extended for five days (July 28 to Aug 1) for police to conduct their investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The suspect who was called in by police at the Kuching District Police Headquarters on the same night when the victim’s body was found was immediately arrested after his statements were taken.

The suspect is believed to be the last person to be in the same vehicle as the victim before he went missing.

Also under remand for the murder case is a 56-year-old female suspect, who is a former staff of the victim.

Her remand order will expire tomorrow (July 28).

The suspect, who did not have any past criminal records, was arrested at her residence in Stampin at around 9.30pm on July 20.

The police have also found a mobile phone that they believe was owned by the victim in a monsoon drain at Lorong Chawan 12 on July 23.

Meanwhile, Criminal Investigations Department Sarawak chief SAC Denis Leong has confirmed the identity of the victim to be Wong Sie Tuang, the operator of a tailor shop in Tun Jugah Mall here.