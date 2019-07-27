Senari Synergy Group launches inaugural HSSE Day

KUCHING: Senari Synergy Group of Companies marked another new milestone with the launch of its first Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) Day

The ceremony was officiated at by Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, who was accompanied by Senari Synergy chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Bujang Mohd Nor and managing director Jefri Ahmad Tambi.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Industries and Investment Malcom Mussen Lamoh and Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

Senari Synergy, under its transformation blueprint, aspires to be the state’s flagship for the provision of independent oil and gas facilities for all the major industry players. Motivated and disciplined workforce has been identified as one of the key enablers to achieve their vision.

In his speech, Dr Rundi congratulated Senari Synergy Group for its achievement.

“The seven million hours without lost time injury in the case of Senari Synergy subsidiary IOT Management Sdn Bhd (IOTM), speak volume of this effort. Indeed only a few companies in Malaysia have been able to achieve this,” he said.

He stressed that health and safety is important for every industrial sector, but particularly so for the related oil and gas industry where the potential for a major accident is ever present.

“As a result, effective and persistently focused management of process safety is a basic and core value for the industry,” he remarked.

He also touched on the importance of safety managers and supervisors to identify and communicate recommended safety controls and hazards that exist on each work site.

Senari Synery Group’s focus on safety as part of its corporate culture reflects how Senari Synergy values its employees’ health and wellness.

“Employees are the most valuable asset any organisation has – there is no question of that. Staff members make the products, represent the brand, offer the services and fuel success. If those employees do not operate in a safe environment, financial effects could become apparent,” said Dr Rundi.

Meanwhile, Jefri said, in Senari Synergy’s effort to rejuvenate and inspire its workforce, the company took a holistic approach of Human Capital Development including benchmarking and reviewing its compensation and benefits, undertake aggressive training and upskilling initiative, promoting condusive working environment by adopting 5s and getting all the relevant ISO Certification.

“Over the last three years, Senari Synergy has introduced proactive programmes like [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected] as part of its Human Capital transformation initiative, across the group.

“Not forgetting, the continuous assimilation of uncompromising integrity, exceptional performance and mutual respect as Senari Synergy Group new core values which are the essence of the group’s identity,” he added.

Through this effort Senari Synergy has been accorded with various awards including among others Chief Minister Industry Excellence Award, SME100 fast growing company, High Productivity Enterprise (by Ministry of International Trade and Industry), Best JV Terminal by Shell and Productivity Champion over the last three years.

In recognising that a safe and healthy workplace will create healthy workers, increase productivity, contribute towards sustainable development and create positive image for the organisation, Jefri said Senari Synergy is launching six ‘goal zero’ to its group of companies.

He said the six ‘goal zero’ aims to achieve zero lost time injury, zero fatality, zero total recordable case, zero security related incident, zero environmental spillage and zero mandatory rules violation.