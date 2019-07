KUCHING: Social Welfare Office Kuching Division is looking for the mother or the relative of a baby girl left at Kuching Specialist Hospital on July 18 this year.

According to the office, no information regarding the biological mother was left with the baby.

Members of the public who have any information or know the baby’s or her mother’s origin are asked to contact Social Welfare Officer Norhayati Abdul Rahman or child guardian Asdayanti Sakawi at 082-507999 or 082-507111.