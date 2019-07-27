Wilson Baya appointed BCCK executive director

KUCHING: Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) has announced the appointment of former state secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wilson Baya Dandot as its executive director.

“We are delighted to welcome Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wilson as our executive director, and we look forward to the ideas and innovations he will bring to the table, with his knowledge and experiences in the business world,” said BCCK chairman Datuk Raziah Mahmud-Geneid.

She said as an executive director, Wilson would have a leading role in overseeing strategic planning for the organisation and contributing to administration and programme decisions, in line with BCCK’s goals and missions.

The statement also mentioned that Wilson had sat on BCCK Board of Directors for 11 years, and is currently chairman of the Sarawak Biodiversity Council, while also holding positions in multiple boards and organisations.

“I believe that BCCK has the potential to position itself as a leading second-tiered city conference and event venue not just in Malaysia, but in Asia.

“I look forward to working closely with the Board of Directors, CEO and staff of BCCK in strategizing and executing our plans towards achieving that potential and making it a reality in the near future,” said Wilson in the statement.

The statement added Wilson would bring with him an extensive background of experience in economics and business affairs, strategic development as well as project planning, implementation and monitoring.

Among Wilson’s achievements were his position as the State Secretary of Sarawak, Deputy State Secretary of Sarawak in the Planning and Development, Human Resource, and later in Administration, Security and Protocol.

Currently a member of the Sarawak Research and Development Council, he was also the chief executive officer of Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) tasked with overseeing Sarawak’s Corridor of Renewable Energy (Score).

Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wilson Baya Dandot