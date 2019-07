KUCHING: A 44-year-old woman was found dead by her family members at Jalan Song at around 5pm today.

According to police sources, a note was found at the scene of the incident.

Medical personnel confirmed the woman’s death at the scene.

Kuching District police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani when contacted confirmed the case but could not provide further details at press time.

“We are still investigating,” said Awang Din when contacted.