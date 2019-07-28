Anthony and Alfie steal the show at Mr Sibu BCF Tradex

SIBU: The training for Mr Sarawak 2019 proved to be a bonus for many taking part in Mr Sibu BCF Tradex 2019 staged at Sibu Town Square on last Monday (July 22) night.

All top three contestants of each of the Men’s Physique category were the grand finalists of last week’s state championships.

Anthony Tebie Rapheal lifted the coveted ‘Champion of Champions’ trophy and won RM1,300 in cash prizes.

Earlier, the 29-year-old local chef won the 170cm and Below category as Azmir Ajis from Saratok and Roger Wong Hing Ming from Sibu finished second and third respectively.

Crowd favourite for the night was Alfie Khan Abdul Aziz Khan who pocketed RM1,000 prize after outflexing eight other contestants in the 170cm and Above category.

Placed second and third were Wilman Tan from Miri and Edric Jiau Yew Ang from Sibu.

Sibu Division Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Association (SDBWA) president Chia Soon Cheong gave away the prizes.

The tournament attracted 13 contestants from all over Sarawak.

It was organised by Empire Gym and Top Event in collaboration with SDBWA and the organising committee of this year’s Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF).