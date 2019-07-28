Anwar: PH coalition has stayed united against all odds under Dr Mahathir

KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has proven to Malaysians that the new federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is living up to the hope of the people, a year on after marching into Putrajaya.

National Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who said this tonight, said some quarters had doubts about the capability of PH during the first few months the coalition came into power.

“After a year under the leadership of Tun Dr Mahathir, PH is still strong and mature. For the first few months, people were full of cynicism.

“They wondered how the four parties (PKR, DAP, Amanah and Bersatu) can work together but we have proven that we can live up to the hope of the peoole and we will continue to make sure we can do this together, ” he said at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak dinner themed ‘Sarawak Baru’ or New Sarawak at Imperial Hotel here.

Anwar, who is Port Dickson MP, stressed that PH component parties must work closely as a united front and “we must honour our promises” made to Malaysians.

He said there is no way that the new government could condone any form of corruption or show any sign of arrogance.

Instead, he asserted that the PH government must not fail the people but continue to hear the people’s voices in order to perform even better.

Anwar reminded all to reject any form of racism and religion bigotry as well as other extremism-related agenda.

“We can never succeed as a nation if we don’t think beyond our longhouses or race or religious denomination. We can only succeed if we sense of Justice and compassion which reflect our humanity, ” he added.