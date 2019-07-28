Baru to PH S’wak leaders: Stop acting like opposition

KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders in the state need to stop acting like they are the opposition if they want Sarawakians living in the interior to vote for the coalition in the coming state election, said PKR Sarawak chairman Baru Bian.

Baru, who is Works Minister, said there was a need for PH leaders in Sarawak to remind fellow Sarawakians, especially those living in the interior, that PH is no longer the opposition anymore but is now the ruling coalition of the country.

“In case some of them (the voters) in the interior are still confused, they need to be told that we are no longer the opposition. We are now in the government and we now have the ability to bring development for the people,” he added in his speech during a Sarawak Day dinner celebration hosted by Sarawak PH and held at a local hotel tonight.

According to him, one of the things that the PH leaders need to do is stop complaining to the media about the lack of infrastructure in the interior of Sarawak.

Baru said this is because now that PH is the government, the PH government is able to solve the problems faced by the folks in the interior.

Baru who is also Ba Kelalan assemblyman, also said that if there are some quarters who said that Sarawakians in the federal cabinet like him are seemingly “quiet”, that is because there is no need for people to make a lot of noise because Sarawakians in the cabinet are “busy doing their jobs”.

Besides that, Baru said he was confident that Sarawakians know that he is doing his best for his home state too.

“I hope that Sarawakians will not be fooled by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS). who claim that they are the government and PH are the opposition or a federal government who does not care about the people of Sarawak,” he concluded.