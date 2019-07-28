Big crowd at PH’s Sarawak Day do in Kuching

KUCHING: Over 1,000 people are attending the Sarawak Day dinner celebration organised by Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak, at Imperial Hotel tonight.

The attendees came in batik wear and party shirts.

Themed ‘Harapan Sarawak Baru’, it is jointly organised by the state branches of four PH component parties – Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

It is the first time that the four component parties of PH Sarawak are holding the event which aims at fostering closer ties among members and supporters of the parties.

Those who are scheduled to speak are PH Sarawak and Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, PKR Sarawak chairman Baru Bian, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, DAP Supreme Council member Lim Kit Siang, Bersatu deputy president Tan Sri Muhyddin Mohd Yassin and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

After the dinner, the top PKR party leaders are expected to meet behind closed doors at 11pm.

Also present at the event tonight is PKR vice-president cum Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.