Body in luggage: Remand for 58-year-old suspect extended until Aug 1

KUCHING: The Bau Magistrate’s Court has extended the remand order for the 56-year-old female suspect to assist in police investigation into the murder of tailor Wong Sie Tuang.

According to Bau district police chef DSP Poge Nyaon, the remand for the female suspect who is a former staff of the deceased, has been extended for four days until Aug 1.

“The Magistrate’s Court has approved the remand for another four days,” said Poge when contacted today.

The suspect, who did not have any past criminal records, was arrested at her residence in Stampin at around 9.30pm on July 20.

Yesterday, the remand for the 28-year-old suspect was also extended to Aug 1.

Both suspects were arrested following the discovery of a dead body inside a locked piece of luggage underneath a bridge at Kampung Pangkalan Baik, Bau on July 19.

Sarawak Criminal Investigations Department (CID) chief SAC Denis Leong had confirmed the deceased’s identity to be the tailor who operated his business in Tun Jugah Mall here.