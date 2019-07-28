Call for mobile ‘mammogram bus’ to visit Sabah rural areas

TAWAU: The Pink Ribbon Wellness (L) Foundation yesterday called on the Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Ministry to establish a mobile mammogram service for women in rural areas, to help with the early detection of breast cancer.

Foundation patron Puan Sri Maniseh Adam said the mobile service comprising a bus with mammogram and ultrasound equipment, was among the efforts that could be used to provide necessary breast cancer health services in rural areas.

She added that as part of the foundation’s recent health programme in Sandakan, it had approached minister Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung to raise the need for the mobile service because although there was awareness of the risks of breast cancer, the access of women in rural areas to healthcare facilities was still a challenge.

“The women have the awareness of the need for early detection and treatment but do not know how to go about doing so,” she said at an early detection seminar and workshop for breast cancer patients here yesterday.

Maniseh added that the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimated that about 7,500 new cases of cancer would be detected annually in Malaysia, with 50 per cent comprising breast cancer.

Additionally, about 42 per cent of Malaysians seeking treatment for breast cancer, would do so at Stages Three and Four, she said. —Bernama

Urging women to seek early detection and treatment for breast cancer, and also adopt a healthy lifestyle and diet, Maniseh said the foundation had assisted about 20,000 women through advice and other services, since its establishment in 2012.

Today’s programme was officiated by Tanjung Batu assemblyman Datuk Hamisa Samat.