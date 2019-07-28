Citizenship issues truly matter to Sarawak government — Rosey

MIRI: Issues related to citizenship in Sarawak are a subject that is very close to the heart of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government.

In this respect, Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus is upset over the decision by Home Ministry’s secretary general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim to discontinue the Sarawak Special Committee on Citizenship under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution.

“It was just in February this year when Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin told us (the committee members) that the Sarawak Special Committee on Citizenship could continue to serve for its purpose.

“Being a member of the committee, it is indeed disheartening to know that the Home Ministry has decided to discontinue this special committee,” she told thesundaypost here.

Rosey, who is Bekenu assemblywoman, believed that regarding Sarawak’s needs, the federal government should look at every aspect before making any decision that would only ‘made the people sad’.

Moreover, she said any initiative being implemented for the best interest of the people in Sarawak, including the welfare programmes, should be continued.

In a statement on Friday, Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said her ministry received a letter from the Home Ministry on July 22, in which Alwi stated that all cases in Sarawak related to citizenship matters must be referred to or re-submitted to the federal Home Ministry for coordination purposes.

According to Fatimah, the main objective of the committee was not only to facilitate and expedite the citizenship applications, but also to help clear the status of children who encountered problems in their applications for citizenship.