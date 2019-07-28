CM: STEM education key to Sarawak’s continuous development

SIBU: The Sarawak government believes that Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education is an important element in ensuring continuous development and progress of the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the Sarawak government would require technical expertise not only in computing, but also in other subject areas to drive its digital economy and agriculture.

“We need experts in artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), for example. We also require a large pool of people with strong STEM background.

“However, the current enrollment of students into Science Stream in Sarawak is 24.3 per cent, a slight increase from last year’s figure of 23.2 per cent, but still far below the national target of 60 per cent,” he said in his speech for the ‘Sarawak Innovation and Technology Exhibition’ (Saintex 2.0) 2019, and ‘STEM Playground 2019’ at University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) here yesterday.

Abang Johari’s text-of-speech was read by Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh.

The event, themed ‘Discover, Create, Innovate’, is run by the Sarawak government through Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Bumiputera Sarawak (Tegas), and supported by Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) and Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research, in collaboration with UCTS.

It is aimed at cultivating interest in STEM amongst the students and children, from as young as five years old.

According to Abang Johari, a smaller number of enrolments into Science Stream at the upper secondary school level would reduce the number of entries into technical and STEM courses in tertiary education.

Thus, he said it was vital for the Sarawak government to expose students to STEM from an early age, and give them the opportunity to explore STEM-related concepts.

The chief minister added that the Sarawak STEM Strategy would be launched soon, with six thrusts having been identified – human capital development; student-centric activity, programme and resources development; STEM facilities; empowerment of STEM research, visibility and promotion; and smart partnerships.

“We are in the midst of preparing a cabinet paper for this, and hopefully we could launch it this year.

“Being the first time we hold it outside Kuching, STEM Playground Sibu has received good response and a very huge turnout. We have also received many positive comments from the public, and we are proud that the event has impacted more than 35,000 visitors since its inception in 2017, that covers southern, central and northern zones.

“With thousands of visitors to the event, we are hopeful that those things they do and experience at the STEM Playground would instil the (STEM) interest in them, and strengthen their understanding of STEM subjects.

“We also want community leaders, parents, and members of the public to support our endeavour. If, as the saying goes, it takes a whole village to raise a child, it would take everyone to raise the next generation of leaders for Sarawak,” Abang Johari added.

Assistant Minister of Corporate Affairs Abdullah Saidol and Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau were among those present at the event.