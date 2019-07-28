Decline in Macau Scam cases, but public must remain cautious — CCID Sarawak chief

KUCHING: There seems to be a decline in the number of Macau Scam cases reported in Sarawak.

According to Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (CCID) Sarawak chief Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah, the department recorded 64 cases involving losses amounting to RM4.09 million between Jan 1 and July 26 this year.

In comparison, CCID Sarawak recorded 84 cases involving losses of RM5.32 million in the same period last year.

“The public should be more aware of these scammers, who would claim that they are the police or representatives of government agencies, or banks,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The scammers, he added, would also incite fear in their victims by telling them that they had defaulted on their loan payments, or someone had been using their credit cards.

Other methods of these scammers, said Mustafa Kamal, would be to disguise themselves as police officers – they would urge the victims to pay their police summonses, or tell them that they were suspects of some money-laundering activities, or inform them about their suspected involvement in some hit-and-run accidents.

“The important thing (to do) upon receiving such calls is to remain calm, and to not panic. It is also advisable to tell your friends or family members that you have received such a call,” he said.

Mustafa Kamal also pointed out that the police or banks would never ask a person to bank in money via ATM machine or online banking.

On July 26, CCID Sarawak recorded three Macau Scam cases – involving a 20-year-old female student in Kuching, a 25-year-old woman in Sibu, and a 61-year-old housewife in Padawan (near Kuching).

The 20-year-old and 25-year-old victims lost RM17,760 and RM39,440, respectively, to the scams.

According to Mustafa Kamal, both victims handed over their Transaction Authority Code (TAC) to the scammers after they were told that they had defaulted their credit card payments and were involved in money laundering activities.

On the case involving the housewife in Padawan, Mustafa Kamal said she was told by the scammers that she was involved in a corruption case.

“The victim was instructed to provide them with her banking details for them to settle the case, which she did. The victim only realised that she had been scammed when the RM20,000 in her bank account, had ‘vanished’ after that,” added Mustafa Kamal.