Dr Rundi: RM2.8 billion to resolve water supply issues

SIBU: The Sarawak government has allocated RM2.8 billion to resolve water supply issues in water-stressed areas in Sarawak.

Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Stephen Rundi said the Sarawak government had come out with plans to address these water issues.

“We have to take care of the sources of water. We have to maintain and conserve good quality sources of water, which is actually not an issue in Sarawak – we have plenty of rivers and water sources.

“The government has come up with various plans, and one is them to ensure that our treatment plants are in good condition, and have good quality of water,” he spoke during Sibu Water Board (SWB)’s 60th anniversary dinner here on Friday.

Dr Rundi added that addressing water issues was the responsibility of everybody.

“We cannot just leave it to the authorities alone. We need cooperation between the consumers and the authorities That’s why we have come out with the plan ‘Rakan Air’. Like ‘Rakan Cop’ (a police programme), we have ‘Rakan Air’,” he said.

Dr Rundi said it was very critical for them to have precise information from the ground.

“That’s why we need ‘Rakan Air’ to tell us precisely what the problems are, the locations, and so on,” he said.

On the other hand, SWB staff and the authorities concerned must respond swiftly to all complaints, said the minister.

He praised the management, board of directors and staff for their tireless efforts to make SWB what it is today.

At the dinner, Dr Rundi also presented souvenirs and certificates of appreciation to the 36 retirees and staff who had served the board for over 30 years.

Sibu Resident Charles Siaw, SWB chairperson Dato Alice Jawan who is also permanent secretary to the Ministry of Utilities, Temengong Dato Vincent Lau, and Temengong Stanley Gramong were among those present at the dinner.