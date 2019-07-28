FBM KLCI fails to rebound, sentiment bearish

The FBM KLCI failed to rebound last week despite being at a technical support level at 1,657 points. Mixed global markets performances failed to provide direction for the local market. Furthermore, weaker ringgit added some pressure on the market.

The FBM KLCI declined for the third week last week, falling 0.6 per cent in a week to 1,669.45 points last Friday.

Trading volume has declined last week. The average daily trading volume has increased to three billion shares last week from 3.2 billion shares the week before.

The average daily trading value rose to RM2.1 billion from RM1.9 billion. The market is still being dominated by local retail, which normally trades lower-capped counters.

In the FBM KLCI, decliners beat gainers five to one. The top three gainers were Genting Malaysia Bhd (16.1 per cent in a week to RM3.09), Genting Bhd (6.5 per cent to RM7.06) and Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd (five per cent to RM4.64). The top three decliners were Petronas Gas Bhd (4.4 per cent to RM16.22), Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd (2.7 per cent to RM7.60) and Sime Darby Bhd (2.7 per cent to RM2.19).

Market indices performances globally were mixed. Markets were mixed in Asia and were slightly bullish in Europe. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed marginally higher. Hong Kong’s market fell 1.3 per cent in a week because of the ‘anti-triad’ rally.

The US dollar has slightly strengthened against major currencies. The US dollar index slightly declined to 97.9 points from 97.1 points two weeks ago. Hence, the Malaysian ringgit was weaker against the US dollar at RM4.12 last Friday from RM4.11 two weeks ago.

In the commodities market, crude oil (Brent) increased 0.8 per cent in a week to US$56.16 per barrel last Friday. Gold pulled back from a two-week gain and declined 0.6 per cent to US$1,418.50 an ounce. Locally, crude palm oil (BMD) increased 4.6 per cent in a week to RM2,065 per metric ton on demand prospects.

The FBM KLCI has fallen below the immediate support level at 1,657 points. This indicates that the market sentiment is still bearish. If it fails to climb back above this level, the index may fall to the next technical support level at 1,630 points.

Trend-wise the FBM KLCI trend is bearish below both the short and long term 30- and 200-day moving averages. However, the FBM KLCI remained above the Ichimoku Cloud and the support level for the cloud is at 1,630 points. The Cloud is expanding upwards and this indicates that the index may still be supported well as long as it stays above 1,630 points.

Momentum indicators continued to decline and this indicates that the short-term bearish momentum is strong. The RSI and Momentum Oscillator indicators are declining and are below their mid-levels. Furthermore, the MACD indicator is declining and remained below its moving average.

Market confidence is still weak and in fact, the sentiment is bearish based on the FBM KLCI performance. The FBM KLCI may continue to decline to the next support level at 1,630 points if it fails to climb above the immediate resistance level at 1,660 points.

There is still a chance for the market to stage a technical rebound if the index can stay above 1,630 points.

The above commentary is solely used for educational purposes and is the contributor’s point of view using technical al analysis. The commentary should not be construed as investment advice or any form of recommendation. Should you need investment advice, please consult a licensed investment advisor.