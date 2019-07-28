Kit Siang urges PH to convince Sarawakians of need for Sarawak Baru

KUCHING: The coming state election is the chance for Sarawakians to create history and establish ‘Sarawak Baru’ (New Sarawak), said DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang.

As such, he called on Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders to build on last year’s success in the 14th General Election and convince Sarawakians that it was time to change the state government.

“The state election could be this year, next year or 2021. I hope PH would continue to get more support from Sarawakians, and for this we need to work harder to convince them to achieve Sarawak Baru,” he said at the Pakatan Sarawak Baru dinner at a hotel here tonight.

Lim, who is also Iskandar Puteri MP, was one of the speakers at the dinner organised by the state branches of the four PH components DAP, PKR, Amanah and Bersatu.

According to Lim, Malaysians have made their choice and created history during GE14 to have a new federal government in hoping for better things to come.

He nonetheless conceded that the ‘Malaysia Baru’ (New Malaysia) was still a work in progress although there have been positive changes taking place in the country.

“Like scaling a mountain, we want to scale the mountain of New Malaysia. But this cannot be achieved in a short time.

“It is still ongoing,” he said, adding that he had recently suggested to the PH government to review the promises it made in GE14 and convince the people that the country was on the right track to building a New Malaysia.