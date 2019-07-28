LKIM: Most fishermen associations do well

KUCHING: More than half of the fishermen’s associations in the country generate an annual income of RM200,000 and above, putting them in the ‘developed’ category, revealed Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) director-general Jamaludin Othman.

He explained that there are 99 area fishermen’s associations (PNK), 14 state fishermen’s associations and one national association, with a total membership count of around 93,000 nationwide.

“There are three categories for the associations, namely developed (maju), moderate (sederhana) and poor (daif). The last category accounts for less than 10 per cent of all the fishermen’s associations.

“Those categorised as developed has an annual income of RM200,000 and above. These are usually the associations that conduct two or more economic projects to boost their income,” he said during a working visit to Sri Muara Area Fishermen’s Association (PNKSM) in Kampung Muara Tebas on Saturday.

He identified PNKSM, with a membership of around 550 persons, as one of those categorised as developed, because it is consistently doing well and profitable, with its own competitive edge.

Jamaludin noted that there are some fishermen’s associations that have hit millions in income every year, citing examples of economic activities that generate high income being sale of diesel to boats, fisheries marketing and agrotourism.

“LKIM always encourage these associations to become independent and less reliant on government support. As such, the associations are encouraged to conduct economic activities that will boost income of their respective associations.

“So far we have not found any associations that are closed due to lack of profit, so that means most of the associations are doing well in taking care of the fishermen and generating income for themselves,” he said.

According to Jamaludin, there are many benefits for fishermen to join PNK in their respective areas.

“Fishermen’s associations are established to take care of the fishermen’s socio-economic welfare. The association is responsible in ensuring that members get the necessary benefits or assistance so that they can conduct their fishing activities in a better condition.

“The association also conducts several economic activities, which are counted into the account of the association, and from the profit made, it is then returned to the members in the form of dividends or bonus,” he said.

While at Kampung Muara Tebas, Jamaludin inspected the upgrading works of the fishermen’s market, which is slated for completion next month. He also presented aid in the form of cash and food necessities to four PNKSM members who are ill and no longer able to go out to sea.

Besides visiting PNKSM, Jamaludin also visited the nearby Bako PNK. His working visit continued with a stopover to Kampung Tupong’s tilapia breeding project site and also Buntal PNK.

Among those accompanying Jamaludin were LKIM deputy director-general Untong Keri, LKIM state director Azmi Othman.