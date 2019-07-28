Mayor’s Walk 2019 receives overwhelming response with over 11,000 participants

KUCHING: The Mayor’s Walk 2019 received overwhelming response with over 11,000 people turning up for the event.

Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Deputy Mayor Hilmy Othman said the walk was held for the third year, together with the annual Kuching Festival.

“We had 11,768 people registered for this walk. This is the biggest number of participants for this walk,” he said prior to the flagging off this morning.

The participants arrived at the starting point of the walk at MBKS Building as early as 6am. It started off with a Zumba session as warming up.

Participants included families and even young ones in strollers. They were blessed with a good weather as it did not rain and the ground was not wet, which made it perfect for walking.

The Mayor’s Walk 2019 was flagged off by Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian at around 7am. After which, he joined in the 3.4km walk with South Korea Guro City Mayor Lee Sung and his entourage.

Dr Sim thanked the participant as it showed how much they love Kuching.

Lee and his entourage had paid a courtesy call on MBKS Mayor Datuk James Chan at the latter’s office on Friday.

The walk was a free event and participants only needed to register themselves and collect the event T-shirt.