Members of public catch crocodile at Kampung Baru in Sibu

SIBU: A crocodile weighing about 30 kilogrammes was caught at Kampung Baru, Rantau Panjang Road here in the wee hours today.

A team of firemen led by Joseph Balon from Sungai Merah station rushed to the scene, located some 17km away, upon receiving a distress call.

When they arrived at the scene, it was found that members of the public had already caught the reptile.

The firemen then acted to tighten the rope on the crocodile’s legs to prevent it from escaping.

The crocodile was brought back to the station and handed over to the department concerned.