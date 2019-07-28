PSB will consider fielding candidates in 20 to 40 seats in next state election: Wong

SIBU: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said yesterday that his party would consider fielding candidates in 20 to 40 seats in the next state election.

Speaking at the opening of the Cultural Hall of Sarawak Liing Hung Wong Clan Association on Saturday, he said they were gearing up for the challenge.

He said if PSB could win between 10 and 20 or even more seats, it would be the third political force for them to form the Sarawak Government with the others.

“By that time, we shall have the power and the political chips to work for the people in the aspirations of development.”

He said they were now moving out, going to the people in villages and towns to share the party’s political and development aspiration with them.

Wong, who is also the Second Finance Minister and Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had indicated that his resignation from his ministerial posts would take effect in August.

He said for what had happened, there was no point for him to quarrel with GPS.

“I shall now lead my party to fight to the end. We shall cut all means of retreat, and as in a Chinese saying – burn the boat and fight till the end; no turning back.”

He said some people were worried that leaving GPS would be a setback for them.

Instead, Wong said, they would now commit fully towards the political future for the people and development of Sarawak.

Wong said he had been the Second Finance Minister for 15 years.

“There have been some development policies which I did not agree with. But, I was alone in the State Cabinet.”

He said for development policies and projects, they must be those that benefited all.

He added that if the development policies and projects did not benefit all, they were not development.

“Developments are not for only a group of people, or for a certain group; they must be ones that are balance and benefit all.”