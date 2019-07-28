Residents initiate rabies vaccination drive with SOS, animal clinic (Video)

KUCHING: Several residents at Bampfylde-Crookshank-Rodway Road here are organising an anti-rabies vaccination drive, slated for next month, in collaboration with Save Our Strays (SOS) Kuching and Animal Central Clinic.

According to one of them Cynthia Chin, SOS Kuching will subsidise the vaccination, while the clinic will conduct house-to-house vaccination at no extra charge to residents in areas along the Bampfylde-Crookshank-Rodway Road, who sign up to vaccinate their pets during the designated dates.

“This will be held over two Saturday afternoons – on Aug 17 and 24, 1.30pm to 5.30pm. It (vaccination) includes both cats and dogs. A WhatsApp group has been created to keep the residents informed and also to serve as an avenue for any questions that they have,” she told reporters during a press conference held at a coffee house here yesterday.

Video by Roystein Emmor

Chin said the area was recently declared a Rabies Red Zone, and their initiative would be similar to the vaccination and neutering drive run by the Green Heights-Borneo Garden community recently.

‘We want to show that residents and communities can do their part to support a rabies-free society in a humane way. Anti-rabies vaccination creates a rabies-free buffer, which protects the community.”

Chin said residents were thankful for the government’s initiative of doing house-to-house vaccination, but as it was done during working hours, many houses were missed.

“Paying the subsidised rabies vaccination rate at RM45 (per dog or cat) gives you a piece of mind – compared to losing a life or having endless worry, that amount is not much.

“We believe that by having fully vaccinated pets and not letting them out to roam, we can prevent rabies from infiltrating our community. Our community believes that pets and humans can co-exist with no issues – if the owners are responsible and do the necessary vaccination.

“We are concerned that there has been (pet) dumping cases due to fear of rabies … contributing to the growing number of strays. It is irresponsible, ‘uncivic-minded’ and constitutes cruelty to animals.

“Hence, the need for the neutering and spaying of animals.”

Bampfylde-Crookshank-Rodway Road residents who are interested to take up the vaccination can contact Lorna Chong via 010-977 7988.

Also present at the press conference were SOS Kuching treasurer Sim Swee Sia, Green Heights-Borneo Garden KRT representative Suziana Ismail and Bampfylde-Crookshank-Rodway Road resident Kathleen Kiaw.