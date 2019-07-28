Sarawak police want foreigners with unpaid traffic summonses to pay up

MIRI: Sarawak police will come up with an appropriate mechanism to find a solution to the staggering number of unpaid traffic summonses involving foreigners, said state Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu.

He said Brunei and Indonesian drivers accounted for 85 percent of the 51,101 outstanding summonses since 2008.

“Until July 2019, 28,922 outstanding summones have been settled,” he told Bernama.

According to Alexson, the majority of traffic offences committed by foreigners in Sarawak were driving above the speed limit and parking vehicles at unauthorised places.

“Police will continue operations under the Foreigners Outstanding Summonses Op (OSTWA) at nearby borders posts with neighbouring countries to enable these traffic offenders to settle their summonses,” he said

In addition, Alexson said the police will be holding discussions with both countries representatives to come up with a mechanism to inform the traffic offenders about the outstanding summons in Sarawak. – Bernama