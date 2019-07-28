Senior citizen loses RM103,950 savings in Macau Scam

KUANTAN: His fear of being blacklisted resulted in a senior citizen losing RM103,950 after giving his banking details to a Macau Scam syndicate.

State Commercial CID chief Superintendent Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 63-year-old victim also activated his online banking at the instruction of the suspect.

He added, the victim, who was a retiree from a telecommunication company, was contacted by the suspect at 10 am last Friday, claiming his telephone number would be blocked for having RM4,000 in arrears.

“The victim was then told to speak to an alleged policeman with the rank of Sergeant who demanded the numbers of his two bank accounts and automatic withdrawal card numbers for alleged account suspension purpose.

“The sergeant also instructed through WhatsApp to the victim to activate the online banking of one of his accounts,” he told reporters here today.

The victim only realised that he had been cheated after going to the bank for verification, and upon checking one of his bank account, found that 12 money transfer transactions had been made online.

He claimed that he did not know the owner of the account and a check at another of his account found that his savings had also been withdrawn, without his knowledge.

The victim lodged a report at the Temerloh district police headquarters and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. – Bernama