Sibu folk eager to know who next 

SMC chairman will be SIBU: Many eyes were on Datuk Chieng Buong Toon, who led a group of local Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) branch leaders during a visit to the Borneo Cultural Festival here recently.

The SUPP Bukit Assek chairman is widely said to be among the three top candidates for the chairman’s seat of Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) – the other two are SUPP Pelawan chairman Clarence Ting and Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Dr Gregory Hii.

When approached by reporters at the festival, Chieng and his fellow SUPP men were all smiles – but all of them remained tight-lipped when the SMC chairmanship question came up.

Datuk Tiong Thai King, who had been SMC chairman since 2004, clocked out on June 30 this year.

Tiong is Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) senior vice-president.

In a meeting called on July 11, the Sarawak cabinet approved the list of councillors for all 24 local councils in the state, which now would not include any representative from PSB.

It is learnt that the allocation of councillors is now divided among the four component parties of Sarawak’s ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), namely Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), SUPP, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

It is also known that the five SUPP branches in Sibu have been lobbying for the SMC chairman’s post.

Moreover, it is found that the component parties under GPS have also sent their list of proposed councillors for Sibu Rural District Council.

According to Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, the finalised list of councillors would be out this July 31.

“Those in the list of councillors have been informed to accept their appointments before July 31. They must let go of any other government appointments before accepting their post as councillors,” he said when met by reporters during a school event in Kuching on Friday.

Dr Sim also disclosed that there would be 765 councillors on the list, including 318 new faces.