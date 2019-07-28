Smooth disbursement of BSH in Tebedu, says DO

TEBEDU: The disbursement of Cost of Living Aid (BSH) for this district went on smoothly at Tebedu Community Hall yesterday.

According to Tebedu District officer Richard Achen Kambeng, the aid programme involved 850 recipients, although some 1,600 people turned up at the hall.

Nevertheless, the situation was in order, he said, adding that 10 staff members of Tebedu District Office worked together with 11 staff members from the Federal Treasury, eight from Bank Simpanan Nasional, three from Federal Secretary Office, eight from police, and five from Civil Defence Force, to ensure that the distribution went on without any problem.

Five members of Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department, two auxiliary police personnel and six Inland Revenue Board staff members also provided assistance.

“According to them, this was most orderly disbursement so far,” said Achen.

The BSH recipients are those who are unable to provide bank accounts – they are given BSH vouchers to claim for the cash, of which amount differs based on categories of assistance.