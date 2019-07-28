‘Strays: Pet-dumping also a problem’ 

KUCHING: People would not be feeding stray animals, if there were none in the first place.

In this respect, Save Our Strays (SOS) Kuching treasurer Sim Swee Sia said it all boiled down to the dumping of ‘unwanted pets’.

She noted that since the start of the rabies outbreak, there had been an increase in cases where house pets were being dumped and as a result, these abandoned animals had no choice but to source for food on their own.

This would explain why they could be spotted at public areas frequently.

“Originally, these ‘strays’ were not stray dogs – they were pets dumped by their owners. So why not include the problem of animal-dumping, instead of blaming the feeding of strays (for the problem),” she said at a coffee house here yesterday, when met after attending a press conference on Bampfylde-Crookshank-Rodway Road pets vaccination drive.

Sim’s remarks referred to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas’ statement made on Friday about the possibility of taking action against those who fed stray dogs at public places. This followed claims about people feeding stray dogs at Reservoir Park here, where seven individuals were bitten earlier this week.

Moreover Uggah, who chairs the State Disaster Management Committee, said his side was not against the ‘noble deed of feeding strays’, but due to the rabies outbreak, such habit could compromise the operations.

On the Reservoir Park case, Sim believed that the pack of dogs roaming around there were once house pets.

According to her, feral dogs would most likely hide from people, and they would not know how to beg for food from people – most likely, they would avoid humans.

“Only dogs that are familiar with humans would go closer; they would know where to find food in places like coffee shops, or where there are dustbins. Feral dogs would hunt for food.”

Sim pointed out that action should be taken against those dumping their pets every time there was a new rabies case, noting that there had been ‘a lot new faces’ among the strays.

“As the owners are afraid, they choose to dump their pets.

“By doing so, they also ‘dump’ their responsibility on to the public because they don’t want to get bitten. What they should do instead is to vaccinate and neuter their dogs,” she said.

On a recent operation to catch strays at Reservoir Park, as mentioned by Uggah, where a dog was captured but was later set free by unknown individuals, Sim said it was not one of them as SOS Kuching did not have active members there.

“The same goes to the people who go there (Reservoir Park) and feed them (the strays).

“It could be a random incident. Maybe they tried to be kind to the animal, but I don’t think that person (who released the captured dog) had any bad motive.

“The dogs have been there for years, way before we implemented the plastic chains for vaccinated dogs. They are not vaccinated because we cannot reach them. The area is big and they’re very alert,” she said.

Nevertheless, Sim said she did not intend to disagree with Uggah.

“I also don’t like people feeding dogs at ‘kopitiams’ (coffee shops) directly from the table. If you want to feed them, do it at the rubbish dump – not at a public area.”

Meanwhile, local resident Cynthia Chin said it was difficult to tell people not to feed strays, likening it to ‘telling people to be unkind’.

“We need to sit down and ask, where strays come from, because strays don’t just appear.

“Decades ago, some people decided that ‘Bobby’ (a local practice of calling a dog) had to go, and somebody else did it too – then, it became a strays problem.

“We need to see the root of the problem. Even if we were to go and kill all the animals, you cannot (solve the problem) because there are people who will dump (the animals).

“I think it’s a serious problem as it reflects us as a society; (a matter of) accountability by putting my problem on other people. For years, I have encountered people dumping animals in my neighbourhood.

“Before the rabies outbreak, it was a nuisance… a non-problem; now, it has become a problem with serious health complications.

‘For a very small amount, a few ringgit, pet owners can ensure that rabies would not strike our pets. The yearly vaccinations can prevent rabies, and (in doing so) we don’t dump our problems on other people.”

Asked on suggestions to tackle animal-dumping, Sim said this would go back to responsible pet ownership.

Why not punish the owners who dumped their pets, she argued.

SOS Kuching has suggested the implementation of compulsory pet micro-chipping so that those who dump animals could be traced and punished, instead of punishing those who feed strays.

It was previously reported in the media that the law on dog micro-chipping was gazetted by the Sarawak government on Oct 24 last year but after that, there had been no news or update, observed Sim.

“Since it’s compulsory, when licensing their pets with the council, microchip them (animals) at the same time. To reach all of Sarawak, go from house to house,” she added.

On the other hand, Chin said this would be an opportunity for the government and the people to come together, pointing out that it should not be something that the people had to depend on the government to carry out.

“I think people are more than happy to work with non-government organisations, even in the rural areas.

“And if it’s a drive, it would be completely easy to implement. It’s really cheap, even less than RM1 for a microchip.’

Meanwhile, Sim wanted to rectify a statement about the recent rabies fatality that involved a 27-year-old man, said to have adopted two puppies from an organisation.

She said this was not accurate – the puppies were not adopted from any organisation, but elsewhere.

Moreover, she advised those wanting to adopt animals to ensure that the animals had received anti-rabies vaccination.