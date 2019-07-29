Activist: It takes all to tackle problems linked with vape, ghost smoke candy

SIBU: All stakeholders must work together when it comes to tackling problems associated with the sale of vape and vape-like ‘ghost smoke’ candy to school-children.

In making this call, Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) senior vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said this issue cannot be solved by any agency on its own.

He also highlights that the relevant authorities must act fast to stop the sale of these items to children, and the schools must monitor the students and conduct awareness campaigns reminding children of the dangers of vape and similar products such as the ghost smoke candy.

“Although it is reported that some vape fluids and the smoke from such candy do not contain harmful substances such as nicotine, no one can guarantee that they can never be adulterated with illegal substances such as drugs.

“Parents should not shirk their responsibility and leave it solely to the school or the authorities to monitor their children. They must always supervise their children to ensure that they are not involved with vape or ghost smoke candy,” he said in a statement yesterday.

It was reported that the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) had seized various types of ghost smoke candies from operations conducted nationwide, while the Health Ministry would take stern action against those distributing and selling the candy, should nicotine is found in it.

Lee stressed: “We need to keep in mind that there is a possibility that children who take vape or ghost smoke candy would eventually smoke cigarettes and take drugs.

“Most of those involved in smoking and drug abuse often started it out of curiosity, or just did it for fun with their friends.

“I really hope that a new Bill on the control of the use of electronic cigarettes, or vape, and ‘sisha’ could be tabled in Parliament as soon as possible.”

Lee believed that similar substances that could influence children, apart from ghost smoke candy, might be introduced by irresponsible parties in the future. He said the authorities must always be several steps ahead of the culprits, as the latter would evolve over time and always exploit technological advancements.

“The absence of specific laws has hampered the enforcement and therefore, the special committee has been was established to tackle the issue.”

Recently, National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM) called for the government to ban immediately the sale of vape devices, especially to the youths. This call was made following reports of vape liquids being laced with drugs. Moreover, many people believe that vape cartridges contain nicotine, which could cause addiction – but are without tar or carbon monoxide, which is known to be among the causes of cancer.

It is reported that 90 per cent of the vape fluid contains nicotine.