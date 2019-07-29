BDA mulls installing smart system for traffic lights across Bintulu town

BINTULU: Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) is considering the installation of a smart traffic light system here in the near future, which should improve flow along the roads across this town.

According to BDA deputy general manager Abdullah Mohd Sheriff, at the moment some traffic lights have individual sensors.

“Under the smart system, we need to connect all traffic lights together – at the moment, we don’t have that. But in the future, it would be possible to have this system, where we would have a centralised control room to monitor each traffic light in every location.

“We can even monitor on-screen the number of cars waiting at each traffic light. Right now, we don’t have such system yet, but in the future – with some funding – we could do it,” he said when asked about BDA’s initiatives to improve traffic flows here during a press conference yesterday, held during the Bintulu Townhall 2019 at Naim Street Mall Bintulu Paragon.

It is understood that the funding for the smart system is under the purview of Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA).

Earlier, political secretary to chief minister Tan Kai proposed for BDA to upgrade its traffic lights with the smart system.

“The smart traffic light system is a short-term plan to improve traffic flows, instead of expanding existing roads as a long-term plan, which can be costly,” said Tan, who represented Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian at the event.